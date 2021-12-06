I'm a Celebrity preview teases Kadeena Cox apologising to Louise Minchin

I'm a Celebrity is back on Monday night, and it looks like Kadeena Cox and Louise Minchin are grafting to win the camp some grub! In the Bushtucker Trial, Kadeena was tasked with putting buckets of creepy crawlies into the box where Louise was lying, and couldn't help but apologise to her fellow campmate for covering her in bugs.

MORE: I'm a Celebrity viewers seriously divided after heated row between Naughty Boy and Kadeena Cox

In the clip from the upcoming episode, Kadeena shouts: "Sorry, Lou!" while pouring bugs into the box, though the sneak peek revealed that the women won at least one star during the challenge. The pair are something of a change in pace after viewers at home voted for Naughty Boy to take on several of the challenges.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant and Dec looked on as the pair took part in a Bush Tucker trial

Viewers were quick to share a laugh with Matty Lee on Friday after he took part in a trial with Naughty Boy. In the trial, Naughty Boy screamed as he dealt with the bugs, leading Matty to quip: "I now know why you all vote for him."

We hope they get a full house!

Replying to his comment, one person wrote: "Matty practically saying Naughty Boy is playing for the camera's #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity." Another person joked: " "Matty knows. Give Matty more airtime."

MORE: How much will contestants be paid for I'm a Celebrity 2021?

MORE: I'm a Celeb's Naughty Boy looks completely different in his first TV appearance

However, others were less impressed, with one writing: "As if Matty is acting like he was the one doing anything, man stared at the floor the entire last part wtf #ImACeleb," while another wrote: "You were all dying for Matty to get more screen time. At least we got to see his true colours. Wants to absolve himself of any responsibility in a shocking trial performance."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.