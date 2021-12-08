This A-lister is completely obsessed with Outlander - and Sam Heughan's reaction is priceless Brooke Shields says she has become a "complete addict" of the time travel drama

Smash-hit drama Outlander has millions of fans all over the world, and now it counts Hollywood actress Brooke Shields among them!

The 56-year-old actress has revealed that following her own Scottish adventure shooting festive film A Castle For Christmas, she became a "complete addict" of the time-travel drama and now, like the rest of us, is desperately awaiting season six.

Chatting with Town & Country magazine, the American actress said: "I didn't watch Outlander until I got to Scotland, and in two and a half months I watched five seasons—now I can't wait for the next one."

She continued: "There are things it gets into that are so unbelievable, and scenes that are so heart-rending; I became a complete addict. A lot of our crew also works on Outlander, so I was pumping them all for information or trying to get them to bring Tobias Menzies to come visit our set."

Brooke Shields became a fan of Outlander while filming A Castle For Christmas

The legendary actress also revealed that she has become quite a fan of lead actor Sam Heughan's blended scotch whisky brand Sassenach Spirits – and has stocked up her top shelf at home with several bottles.

"This whisky wasn't in existence when I was in Scotland—the name is a word that refers to someone not from Scotland—but when Outlander star Sam Heughan released it, I couldn't wait to try it, and it's really smooth and wonderful and I love the fact that it's his," she said. "It's a total fan move on my part."

Lead actor Sam Heughan was left delighted after learning of his A-list fan and took to Twitter to comment. "Great taste," he wrote, tagging the actress as well as the official account for his whisky brand.

In A Castle for Christmas, Brooke stars opposite Cary Elwes, best known for his starring roles in The Princess Bride and Robin Hood: Men in Tights. The film, which has received mixed reviews from audiences, tells the story of a bestselling New York author who journeys to Scotland to buy a crumbling castle – but ends up falling for its grumpy previous owner

