Superman & Lois: will there be a second season?

Superman & Lois has recently landed on BBC One and iPlayer, and fans are loving the return of the superhero – this time wedded to intrepid reporter Lois Lane and bringing up twin sons, Jordan and Jonathan. The show appears to have been a hit with viewers, but will it be back for season two? Find out here…

In short, yes! The show will indeed be coming back for round two! The CW confirmed that the show would be back earlier this year – and even has a US airdate of 11 January 2022 in weekly instalments. Those who have already binge watched season one can watched the first look trailer for season two here!

Unfortunately, since the show has only recently arrived on the BBC, viewers in the UK might have a while longer to wait before finding out what Clark and Lois get up to next. The first episode of season two is titled What Lies Beneath. An introduction to Aquaman perhaps? We can't wait to find out!

Alex Garfin, who plays Jordan in the show, recently opened up about what to expect, saying: "I think exploring family dynamics, as well, is going to be interesting in the upcoming [season]. We don't generally go into Lois' family. So if they did that, that'd be kind of cool, or even, yeah, going into John Henry's family and all of that.

He continued: "Also just, on a personal level, I really hope they do continue developing all that Jordan power stuff. I may or may not know something about that. Yeah, that'd be really fun, because working with all those guys and doing the green screen stuff, it's a lot of work, but it's a lot of fun."

