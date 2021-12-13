11 of the best Christmas carols of all time – see our playlist Who doesn't love a Christmas carol singalong?

It's the most wonderful time of the year, so it's only right that we dust off the decorations and warm up our vocal cords for some Christmas carolling.

Whether it's gathering the family together for a singalong, or just pulling together a playlist of some tunes, check out our guide below of the best Christmas carols of all time to put you in the festive mood…

1. Jingle Bells

You've got to start off with a classic right? This upbeat carol could get even the grinchiest-of-Grinchs in the festive spirit.

2. Silent Night

Simple yet beautiful, the slow ballad-like carol is as festive as it gets.

3. We Wish You A Merry Christmas

Another carol that has stood the test of time. The kids will love getting involved in this one, too.

4. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Perhaps less popular but no less beautiful. This impactful carol is a great one to sing on Christmas Day.

Christmas carols are the perfect way to get in the festive mood

5. Good King Wenceslas

We don't know about anyone else, but this one instantly makes us think of that scene in Love, Actually when Hugh Grant belts this one out as Prime Minister – with the help of his driver, of course.

6. Ding Dong! Merrily On High

It's hard to dislike this upbeat carol. Whenever we hear it we're instantly in the mood for Christmas.

7. Twelve Days of Christmas

Another one that the kids love to get involved in. But can you remember all the words?

8. O Holy Night

This ballad style carol never gets old and never fails to bring a tear to our eye.

9. O Come All Ye Faithful

A hymn that is quite simply beautiful.

10. Away in a Manger

This one always seems to bring a tear to the eyes of parents during the annual nativity play. A beautiful song that's sung year after year.

11. Joy to the World

Joy to the World is another belter and a great one to end the night on. Happy carolling!

