Today stars gather for joyous Christmas celebration

The stars of NBC's Today Show have become quite close both on-screen and off, and fans love seeing them all interact with each other.

They were given a special treat when Savannah Guthrie shared a clip of the Christmas commercial aired by the show, which featured all their stars celebrating together.

In the short video, Savannah was joined by many of her co-stars, including Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, and more.

They all passed presents around to each other and began decorating and having fun to fully embody the spot's festive vibe.

However, many fans couldn't help but notice that one key star was missing - that being Dylan Dreyer, who is currently on maternity leave.

The show still included her in their segment, though, as she appeared via FaceTime in her Christmas pajamas, holding a drink out to her co-stars.

Savannah posted the clip with the caption: "Making a list, checking it twice," and several fans took to the comments to discuss Dylan's absence.

Fans noticed Dylan's absence and were struck by her distant cameo

One wrote: "I love that Dylan showed up in pjs! Yesss!" with another saying: "Love this! And Dylan included in her jammies was perfect!"

Many others gushed over how tight-knit the group appeared, with a fan commenting: "You all feel like family! Love you all!"

Another said: "Great video. Individually and as a team, you bring joy. Thank you," with a fifth adding: "Guys!! I love this and everyone of you! Happy Season of Joy!!!"

Just recently, fans were treated to a pleasant surprise when they saw Hoda return to their TV screens after a week-long break.

Hoda filled Jenna in on why she was gone from Today

Telling Jenna on the air where she had been, Hoda revealed: "I have been to this retreat and they take your phone away."

She also talked about how liberating the experience was and how it made her decide to use her phone less often throughout the day.

