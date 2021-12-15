Sam Heughan sparks concern among fans after revealing accident The Outlander actor informed his fans on social media

Outlander star Sam Heughan sparked a concerned reaction from his fans on social media on Tuesday after revealing he had sustained an injury after a bike accident.

The actor, who plays Jamie Fraser on the popular historical drama, shared a photo of him working up a sweat in the gym and wrote in the caption: "Sweaty upper body session before beginning my journey around the world! (Had a small bike accident, so limping most the way) Stay safe all!"

WATCH: Sam Heughan reveals big news on Men In Kilts

Sam has a loyal fanbase, so naturally fans took to the comments to voice their concern for the 42-year-old. One person said: "Safe travels Sam and please take good care of yourself," as a second added: "Be careful Sam! We love you too much to see you hurt safe travels."

A third echoed the concern from other fans in the comment section: "Stay safe Sam - take care there is only one of you," as a fourth wrote: "Bike accident??? Now we're all worried Stay safe Sam x."

The Outlander star didn't reveal what happened in the accident, however, the post demonstrates he seems to be powering through!

Meanwhile, the Scottish actor has been very busy in recent times after the launch of his brand new limited edition version of his beloved Sassenach Spirits.

Last week, Sam announced on social media: "IT'S HERE!!! So thrilled and so excited to introduce our latest @sassenachspirits baby!" before explaining that he has teamed up with El Tequileño Master Distiller Antonio' Tony' Salles to create a new limited edition Sassenach Select tequila.

The Scottish actor launched the whisky brand, named after his Outlander character's nickname for his wife Claire, back in 2020 - and it's already gained quite a fanbase. Not only does the brand boast 200,000 followers on Instagram, but it counts actress Brooke Shields among its customers.

