Sam Heughan has shared some big news with his fans – and his followers could not be more proud of him! The Outlander actor, who's built a huge fanbase since starring as Jamie Fraser in the historical drama, has been busy promoting his new book with his co-star Graham McTavish, The Clanlands Almanac, which is now a bestseller!

Sam wrote on his Instagram: "HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that has purchased The Clanlands Almanac and made it such a success! Top 10 @thetimes Bestseller list!!!! Proud of our wee book of Scottish Celebration (and competition). Slainte!"

Plenty of the 41-year-old's dedicated fans sent well wishes and congratulations to him in the comments. "Congratulations it's absolutely superb," said one fan. Another wrote: "Congratulations!! Another home run! The ClanLands Almanac is really fantastic! Fun, informative, rich in content! Love it! Bravo!"

The compliments continued to pour in as another added: "Congratulations!! It's got humor and lots of insightful info. Best of all…you two together make it awesome. Well done!!", while a fourth wrote: "Not a surprise. Congratulations to you and @grahammctavish."

Meanwhile, the good news continues to arrive for the actor, as Sam also revealed recently that the TV show that inspired his and Graham's book, Men in Kilts, has been renewed for a second season – but this time, the pair are heading to New Zealand!

"So excited to announce the Road Trip Down-under… @meninkiltsstarz. Buckle up, the boys are coming back! Men in Kilts S2 is on the way," Sam wrote while also sharing a video of himself and Graham discussing the upcoming trip.

According to Starz, season two will see the duo "revel in the Scottish influence of New Zealand, while diving into its own history". As Graham mentions in the video announcement, New Zealand is a place that he loves "very dearly" as it is now his adopted home.

