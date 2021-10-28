Angelina Jolie opens up about special reason why Zahara borrowed her Oscar dress

Angelina Jolie has revealed the special reason why her 16-year-old daughter Zahara wore her 2014 Oscar dress to the Eternals premiere earlier in the month.

Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine, Angelina revealed that she lent her daughter the metallic Elie Saab gown that she wore to the 2014 Academy Awards in an effort to be more sustainable. She said: "I think a lot of families are having conversations about sustainability and while we haven’t made the full jump with all things in our fashion where we can upcycle or explore vintage or look at what we already have and make something out of it."

WATCH: Angelina opens up about why she lent Zahara her Oscar dress

More recently, Angelina’s 15-year-old daughter Shiloh wore her mother’s floral Dior dress to the London premiere of the new Marvel movie, having altered the style to make it shorter rather than floor-length.

While chatting to Christine on Lorraine, the Maleficent actress also opened up about taking her children to film premieres and introducing them to the Hollywood lifestyle. She said: "I grew up a bit around this business and I don’t consider this business real life but I also want them to know that its a part of their life and they can enjoy it for this tiny percentage of our life that is this and have some fun with it, not take it too seriously and its a choice. Somebody wants to come, somebody doesn’t want to come, it’s always very open."

The actress is starring in the new Marvel film Eternals which is released in cinemas on 5 November. Talking to Christine about the film, Angelina explained that Eternal’s superheroes are diverse and representative of our world. She said: "We look and feel different than a superhero group. I maybe don’t look as different but my character also struggles with mental health, so everyone is bringing something."

Angelina was accompanied by five of her children at the Eternals premiere

She continued: "We are actually in some ways the most human, we are, and I think what’s exciting about it is we more appropriately represent the world we live in, we are a global family. We are a family but we’re a global family."

