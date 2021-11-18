Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson in first trailer for Pam & Tommy - and her impression is uncanny The actress will star opposite Sebastian Stan

Lily James has transformed into Pamela Anderson in the first trailer for upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy - and we can't believe just how much she looks like the Baywatch star!

The first trailer was released on Thursday and shows the 32-year-old actress - best known for her roles in period dramas such as Downton Abbey, Rebecca and The Pursuit of Love - looking completely unrecognisable with peroxide blonde hair and prosthetics on both her face and her body.

WATCH: Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson in first trailer for Pam & Tommy

Viewers wasted no time in sharing their excitement for the series and took to Twitter to praise both Lily and the hair and make-up team for transforming the Mamma Mia 2 star.

"Lily James is so underrated, I'm honestly shocked to see her transformation this good," one said, while another wrote: "Whoever did Lily James' make up in Pam and Tommy deserves ALL the awards." A third added: "I still can't believe that's Lily James. I'm so hyped to see this!"

Lily James plays Baywatch star Pamela Anderson in the eight-part series

The series will focus on the Baywatch star's relationship with Mötley Crüe drummer, Tommy Lee. As per the official synopsis from Hulu: "The eight-episode comedic limited series tells the true story of the release of the first-ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee."

However, while the tape will play a major part in the series, the story will also focus on Pam and Tommy's relationship going back to the whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for four days in 1995 and their multi-million dollar court battle against those who stole and distributed the video.

The actress will star opposite Marvel star Sebastian Stan

Joining Lily and Sebastian in the series are a number of big names, including comedy actors Seth Rogan and Nick Offerman. They will play two real-life figures involved in the distribution of Pamela's sex tape named Rand and Milton Ingley, also known as Uncle Miltie.

Orange Is the New Black star Taylor Schilling and Mozhan Marnò, best known for her role in House of Cards, will also star. Additional cast include Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga and Spencer Granese.

The series will be released on Hulu on 2 February 2022. As Hulu is only available to watch in the US, viewers in the UK and elsewhere will have to wait for more information about how and when the show will be released.

