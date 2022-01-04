Will Danny John-Jules be in Death in Paradise season 11? Danny returned for the Christmas special, but will he be back for season 11?

Death in Paradise fans were delighted to welcome Dwayne Myers back onto their screens for the show's Christmas special back in December 2021, but will Danny John-Jules be joining the show for the upcoming season 11 which kicks off on Friday? Find out here…

Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that Danny's appearance in the series was a special one-off for the festive episode, and that he won't be making a comeback for season 11 – but who knows what the future holds!

WATCH: Josephine Jobert talks filming in bed

Danny was clearly hugely proud to be involved in the series over Christmas, as he tweeted about the smash hit ratings. He wrote: "According to my TV source @CameronYardeJnr #DeathInParadiseChristmasSpecial was the top Xmas show with 5.44M. Oh yes! Next #AroundTheWorldIn80Days with 3.8m the following episode 2 dropped. When DIP Death In Paradise came on ratings on BBC1 jumped by nearly 2m. #TrueStory."

During his time on the show, Tahj Miles, who plays Marlon Pryce, opened up about their characters' dynamic, telling Radio Times: "It is a really interesting relationship. It is two people who you’d think would get along as soon as they meet each other, but you do see how different they really are.

We hope he'll be back soon

"They might be similar people, but their approach to working as a police officer… Dwayne has been doing it for years and Marlon is still a rookie in the job. They don’t have the same approach and their personalities may match up but their approaches do tend to clash.”

Danny originally left the show back in 2018, telling The Times: "I left Death in Paradise because I wanted to get back on stage. I needed a bit more razzmatazz in my life, and then along came Strictly!"

