Outlander star reveals close friend has been cast in new role for season six

Outlander star Richard Rankin has revealed that one of his close friends has been cast in the upcoming series of the hit show – and the official account has shared a clip of their sweet bromance! In the video, Alexander Vlahos, who plays Allan Christie, sat down for an interview when he was asking about Richard.

He said: "I love that man to bits. I think he's a dream. The best person, he's got such a good heart. He's just so lovely." Meanwhile, Richard joked: "Who does he play again? Alex Vlahos! He plays Allan Christie, that's right, yeah yeah yeah. Not who I would have cast but he's nice enough, he's approachable. Actually I'm joking, Alex is a really good friend of mine."

WATCH: Claire and Jamie return for Outlander season six

Speaking about the bromance, one person wrote: "I'm so excited to see Alex again. I must now watch Outlander just for him," while another added: "These guys! Just love it." A third person tweeted: "They're adorable."

Alex (right) plays Allan Christie

In the new series – and spoilers ahead – Alex plays Allan, who moves to Fraser's Ridge with his sister and father, who instantly begin to stir up trouble with the Fraser family. Speaking about her role as Malva Christie, fellow newcomer Jessica Reynolds explained: "She's kind of in awe of Claire... she's heard so much about Jamie and she expects him to be the hero of her story then she sees the woman and she's like, 'Oh no, I'm more interested in her.'

"We start off with her as an innocent, eager to learn, world in front of her [girl], and to become a woman like Claire... then lots of stuff gets in the way."

