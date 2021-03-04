Una Healy has confirmed that she is looking for love again following her "traumatic" split from ex-husband Ben Foden.

The Saturdays singer, 39, admitted that she has had time to "recover" and "heal" since the former couple parted ways in 2018.

"It'll be three years this summer since we split, so I have had the time to heal from all of that," she told The Sun. "The past year for everybody has been getting used to a new normal, but for me, the year before that was getting used to my new normal.

"I've had quite a bit of time to recover from it all. It was traumatic, the whole thing, it really was. But I am actually very happy right now."

Una married Ben in June 2012 after four years of dating, but their marriage ended six years later when the rugby ace allegedly cheated on her with PR girl, Becky Milne, who denied the claims. The former couple share Aoife, eight, and Tadhg, six.

The former couple share two children

One year on from their split, Ben surprised fans when he married his second wife, Jackie Belanoff Smith, in Nantucket, Massachusetts - two weeks after they started dating. They went on to welcome their daughter, Farrah Abra Foden, in May last year.

On the idea of dating again, Una explained: "It's so hard. There’s no dating to be done right now. It's the worst time to be single.

"Going on an app, I tried that a few months ago and I just found it really pointless because you can’t meet people. You need to meet someone."

