Around the World in 80 Days: Who is Charles Beeson? David Tennant leads the cast of the BBC drama

BBC drama Around the World in 80 Days gripped viewers when it landed on screens at the back end of 2021. This weekend, the series airs the final instalment of Phileas Fogg's story – but one aspect from the penultimate episode caught eagle-eyed viewers' attention.

MORE: The Chase star speaks out after storming off show amid mental health struggle

During the previous episode, the drama displayed a tribute just before the end credits. The screen showed a headshot along with the caption: "In loving memory of Charles Beeson." So who was Charles? We found out...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of the BBC drama?

Charles Beeson was a British television director who worked on the BBC adaptation of Around the World in 80 Days, specifically, he directed the seventh episode. Other notable work of Charles' included the The Mantalist, which starred Simon Baker and Robin Tunney, and CW show Supernatural.

Charles passed away after suffering a heart attack in April 2021 aged 64, and the news of his death was announced on Twitter by the actor Jim Beaver, who worked with the director on Supernatural. "RIP my great friend Charles Beeson. A sweeter and more gently gregarious fellow you couldn't meet."

MORE: Here's how you can watch season six of Outlander before anyone else

MORE: David Tennant opens up about 'weird' experience working with son in new BBC series

BBC paid tribute to the director

According to Deadline, his family then released a statement which read: "We have lost an inexpressibly special man but have been so comforted to know that so many people knew and loved him just as we did. The messages we have received from Charles' friends, collaborators and colleagues in the industry do him and us the greatest honour. He deeply and wholeheartedly loved his job, and that continues to bring us great gladness."

"He always went to work with a joke to share, a kind word to offer and full of creative energy and joy. To us he was living testament that, in an industry that sometimes prefers the loudest or the most competitive, you can be kind and gentle and humble in your work, and respect will always follow."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.