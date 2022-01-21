Vicky McClure reveals major regret after giving up acting for partner

Vicky McClure previously opened up about how she quit acting for a year because of a former partner. Chatting on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, the Trigger Point star revealed that she stepped back from her work, admitting that she had done it to be with her ex-boyfriend.

The Line of Duty star, who is now happily engaged to her fiancée Johnny, explained: "I always say to Jonny, 'I wish I’d have met you years ago' because I’d love to spend more time with him than the people that I did spend time with. We laugh because we go, 'We weren’t really the people that we are now' and maybe if we’d have met before, we wouldn’t have connected because of who we’ve grown in to."

Speaking about her difficult relationship, she continued: "I thought, ‘I need to just focus on being here’ and I moved to live in a place where I was just unhappy… But it was all because I thought it was making him happy. I look back and go, 'Wow, what an idiot', but it’s great because I’ve learnt from it and I’ll never do it again.

Vicky is now happily engaged

"When you’re young, it’s all about them, what do they need, what do they want? I gave up acting. I gave up everything for a whole year just because of him. If you love someone, you’ll let them fly."

The actress is set to star in the upcoming drama Trigger Point, and has previously starred in hit shows including Line of Duty and This is England. Speaking about taking on the lead role in her new thriller while on the Graham Norton Show, she joked: "It really took me by surprise – I felt like a crew member by the end because I had to be in every day. When Martin and Adrian had an interrogation scene, I knew I could have four days off! It wasn’t the case in this show, but I was really up for it and the challenges I got were amazing."

