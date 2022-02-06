The Good Karma Hospital's Raquel Cassidy hints at potential 'devastating' storyline ahead – EXCLUSIVE

The Good Karma Hospital is the perfect Sunday night viewing and fans are no doubt looking forward to settling down to watch episode three this weekend.

As well as Ruby's dramatic exit at the end of episode two, audiences saw newcomer Frankie Martin, played by Raquel Cassidy, thrown into chaos upon realising her son, Bobby, who is on a visit to India to photograph the wildlife, had managed to disappear from the hospital after he had suffered an illness.

WATCH: Are you a fan of The Good Karma Hospital?

Ahead of the next instalment, HELLO! caught up with Raquel to discuss the terrifying moment her character realised her son was missing, and what could be in store in the next episode. "Well, up until the end of episode two it doesn't look great," she began.

"Frankie's just discovered that Bobby's gone AWOL, and she's absolutely terrified about what that may happen – and it could be devastating."

Raquel Cassidy spoke to HELLO! about the upcoming episode

The actress, who is also known for her part in Downton abbey, added: "And Frankie's way of dealing with her beautiful son is literally to go 'It's me and you against the world' and to wrap her umbilical as tightly as she can around him, she's never cut it and she basically wants to cocoon him from the world."

Raquel continued: "And I think, much as I understand those choices, because you never want people you love to be hurt, you can tell that that's not going to be sustained. The step to come to India is Bobby crying out to be allowed to live his own life.

Are you a fan of The Good Karma Hospital?

"I think people can tell that the bold and beautiful Dr Nikki Sharma [Rebecca Ablack], is somehow either going to rescue them, or watch them crash or burn. Tragedy does occur, so you kind of don't know which way it's going to go."

Away from the cameras, Raquel also opened up about why she was drawn to the part of Frankie. "When I was sent the script, out of the blue, I could see that there was a deeply human, deeply flawed, almost ravaged by the choices she's made in her mind, I was just like 'There's a lot to unpick here.' I think there's lots of people out there who identity with her and feel represented by her, so it was easy to say yes."

