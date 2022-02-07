Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick breaks silence on heartbreaking family death

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has returned to social media following the death of his beloved mother, Rita.

MORE: Everything you need to know about supervet Noel Fitzpatrick

The 54-year-old shared a sweet snapshot showing mum and son together, holding cups of tea, and wrote: "My dear Mammy Rita passed away on 2-2-22. Sincerest thanks to all of you for your kind wishes for me and my brother and sisters these past few days."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick in tears over loss of beloved pet

He continued: "I loved my mammy beyond words. She believed in me when nobody else did and encouraged me late at night with my studies when I felt all alone.

READ: The Yorkshire Vet: who is Peter Wright? All you need to know

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm: inside Amanda and Clive Owen's incredible farmhouse

"Mammy was never one for 'grand' gestures and nor would she want a fuss now. It was 'never about her' – but rather about 'what she could do for you'. She elevated everyone with her kindness, compassion, empathy and bright wit. Her humility in the face of her greatness is an example to all of us."

Noel has paid a loving tribute to his late mum, Rita

Noel concluded: "And so, now I give thanks for all the love you gave to our world Mammy Rita. Your bright light remains with all of us who were lucky enough to share the magnificence of your smile. May you rest in perpetual peace. Thank you for everything Mammy. I will love you forever. X."

READ: Where is Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm and can you visit?

MORE: Jeremy Clarkson shares personal photos from new series of Clarkson's Farm

Rita was 92 when she passed away. Noel had previously revealed that they had been able to spend Christmas together, telling his followers: "Happy Christmas everybody. I'm blessed to get to see my mammy today.

Noel with his parents, Rita and Sean

"This morning she said to me, 'Put on that poncho I crocheted so that I can laugh at ya.' She did just that! - followed by 'I invented that poncho ya know.' Which she sure did! I love her so much. I hope many of you get to be with your loved ones - human and animal - your family. 'Love is all you need. All you need is love.'"

READ: The Bay: everything we know about season four

MORE: The Teacher: will there be a series two?

Noel was very close to his mum. Sadly, his Irish farmer dad Sean – his "hero" - passed away in 2006 after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.