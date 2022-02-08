Who is BRIT Awards 2022 host Mo Gilligan's famous girlfriend? The comedian and presenter has been in a relationship since 2018

Mo Gilligan is by far one of the most exciting new talents gracing our TV screens today. The BAFTA-winning comedian is known for his appearances on a number of popular shows, as well as his viral comedy videos and has now landed the incredible gig as host of this year's BRIT Awards.

As he takes up the mantle from previous host Jack Whitehall, find out everything you need to know about Mo Gilligan - including his relationship status - here…

Who is Mo Gilligan?

Mo is a stand-up comedian and presenter from Lambeth in South London. The 33-year-old developed an interest and passion for comedy while studying performing arts.

After he began posting humorous observational videos of characters on his social media, he was spotted by Drake as well as others. His big break came in 2018 when he landed a role co-presenting on the Channel 4 comedy, The Big Narstie Show. A year later, he landed his own solo presenting gig, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan and in 2019, he fronted his own comedy special on Netflix, Mo Gilligan: Momentum, which was met with wide praise.

Mo Gilligan will be hosting the 2022 BRIT Awards

In 2020, Mo was awarded a BAFTA TV Award for Best Entertainment Performance for his part in The Lateish Show. Since 2021, he has been on the panel of The Masked Singer and spinoff show The Masked Dancer.

Is Mo Gilligan in a relationship?

Yes, he is! Mo has reportedly been in a relationship with actress Sophie Wise since 2018. Sophie is best known for playing the role of Carly Bradley in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks but has also starred in the likes of Rillington Place, Holby City and Doctors.

While Mo is active on social media, he has not shared any photos of himself and Sophie, so it's believed that the couple prefers to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but it's believed that the couple live together in North London.

Mo purchased a five-bedroom semi-detached house North of the Thames earlier this year, and speaking about his new digs, he revealed that Sophie was keen to start decorating the place.

He told The Sun: "A lot of [the interior decoration] will be my girlfriend's choice. She's been on Pinterest for years.

"I once bought a rug, she saw it, said it was horrible, and it's been rolled up ever since. I got it from Ikea. It was like an old Persian rug but had 'Keep Off' written on the pattern. I thought it was cool, but she hated it."

