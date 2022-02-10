Vera star reveals major change to new series - did you spot it? Brenda Blethyn stars in the ITV series

Vera actress Ibinabo Jack has revealed the one big change that was made to the latest series of the hit ITV detective drama.

Ibinabo, who plays DC Jac Williams, revealed that the set was made bigger so that the cast could maintain social distancing during filming.

WATCH: Take a look at the latest series of the compelling ITV drama

She told Express.co.uk: "I don't know whether people have noticed but the studio was made bigger so that we could sit further away from each other and it not be obvious [to the viewer]."

During filming for the series, restrictions were put in place and the cast had to form social bubbles in order to stand closer together, otherwise, they had to keep two meters apart.

Ibinabo Jack plays DC Jac Williams in the series

Ibinabo told the publication that she formed a bubble with Riley Jones, who plays DC Mark Edwards. "It was the same with Brenda and Kenny," she said. "And for fellow guest actors that were playing husband and wife and things like that."

Production for the much-loved police drama was put on hold last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, causing a delay in the release of episodes which have subsequently been spread out over several months.

Brenda Blethyn stars as DCI Vera Stanhope

Episode three of the latest series aired in early January following a four-month series break, with the first two episodes airing in August and September last year. Despite the unusual rescheduling, the ITV drama proved to be a huge success with viewers with the third instalment drawing in 4.5 million people, according to the official Vera Twitter account.

The ITV show was put on hold once again following the third episode release, with the latest series of The Good Karma Hospital, as well as Vicky McClure's new crime drama Trigger Point, filling Vera's usual slot.

While fans wait for the remaining two episodes to air, they can catch reruns of series ten on ITV on Fridays at 8:30pm.

