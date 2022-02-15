No Return viewers spot major plot hole in episode two Sheridan Smith plays Kathy Powell in the drama

ITV's new gripping drama No Return continued with its second episode on Monday night and viewers have spotted a major plot hole.

MORE: No Return's Sheridan Smith speaks candidly about fear after having first baby

Sheridan Smith stars as Kathy in the new series, a mother whose world is turned upside down when her 16-year-old son Noah (Louis George Serkis) is accused of sexually assaulting a boy while on a family holiday in Turkey.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for ITV's gripping new drama No Return

The latest episode saw Kathy and her husband Martin (Michael Jibson) continue their efforts to get their son released from prison. They call upon the help of local lawyer Rico Karvalci (Philip Arditti), who fans are already suspicious about.

MORE: 7 Sheridan Smith dramas that are a must-watch

MORE: Sheridan Smith shares extremely rare glimpse into life with her 'beautiful boy' Billy

Viewers took to Twitter to question why the Powell family haven't contacted the British embassy for help. One person wrote: "I would be straight on the phone to the British embassy and I would not be taking the first lawyer the holiday rep recommends," while another joked: "Who needs the British Embassy? Just take the dodgy advice from your ropey lawyer," adding a laughing face emoji.

Viewers pointed out a plot hole in episode two

A third viewer shared their frustration with the plot hole, tweeting: "Seriously? As if. Even I wouldn’t go with a creepy lying lawyer to bribe the Turkish police in Turkey. Frustrated they’ve still not got the British Embassy involved. Ridiculous."

However, many fans also took to Twitter to praise Sheridan Smith's performance in the latest episode. One person wrote: "Sheridan Smith is an outstanding actress, always puts her heart and soul into every project she takes on," while another added: "Can I just say what a performance from Sheridan Smith."

Viewers praised Sheridan Smith's performance

A third fan, who has already binge-watched the entire series, also applauded the actress, writing: "Binged watch the #NoReturn series and by god, @Sheridansmith1 plays a good role… definitely a storyline hard for any actor or actress to take on. Take a bow, Sheridan Smith."

No Return continues on Monday at 9pm, with the whole boxset available on ITV Hub.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.