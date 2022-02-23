The Gilded Age: viewers have same complaint about episode five Julian Fellowes is the show's creator

Julian Fellowes' new period drama, The Gilded Age, continued with its fifth episode this week - and viewers have complained about one particular aspect of the show.

Set in the 19th century, the new series follows Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), the orphaned daughter of a Union general, who moves to New York to live with her old money aunts.

The latest instalment saw Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) finally climb the ladder to high society through a sizeable charity donation, while Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) was left heartbroken after her sweetheart was turned away by her parents.

While things are heating up for the upper-class characters, fans of the show have complained that the storylines for the downstairs servants aren't "engaging" enough.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "You literally could switch the downstairs casts/characters between the houses and I would not even notice. They’re just…not that interesting?" while another added: "Need the downstairs drama to be more compelling asap."

A third fan compared the series to Julian's other beloved period piece, Downton Abbey: "I really don’t care about the downstairs people in this show. Downton did a much better job of making the downstairs people dynamic and engaging."

However, other fans also took to Twitter to praise the latest instalment of the HBO drama, with many viewers praising the show. One person commented: "I am loving #TheGildedAge #TheGildedAgeHBO. It is such a great show. Highly, highly recommend it," while another added: "What a well-done series! Just love it! If you’re an artist please watch it and escape from the troubles of the world into the most beautiful decor costumes story and acting!"

A third person applauded the cast performances in the series: "#TheGildedAge is the show that I didn’t know that I craved! So amazing!! Give @carriecoon @CynthiaNixon @DMurphyOfficial and our [queen emoji] #ChristineBaranski all Emmys now!!!!!!!!"

