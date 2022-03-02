Stanley Tucci delivers disappointing news on future of Searching for Italy following UK debut Are you watching the travel cooking show?

Stanley Tucci's brand new travel cooking show Searching for Italy finally arrived on British screens over the weekend, providing some perfect Sunday night escapism for viewers.

However, fans will be disappointed to hear that the Hollywood star and bonafide food lover has taken to Instagram to share a disappointing update on the future of the CNN/BBC series.

Alongside a photo of himself looking out across Venice’s grand canal, he told his followers: “Due to the situation in Ukraine, season two of Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy will be delayed and will premiere later this spring”.

Fans in the US will be naturally dismayed that they will have to wait a little bit longer to catch the second batch of episodes, which will see the Devil Wears Prada and Supernova star explore six new sun-kissed Italian regions and the foods they have to offer.

It’s believed that CNN has bumped the series, alongside a handful of other upcoming original shows, in order to accommodate the increased news coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the channel. A new release date for season two of Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy has not yet been set.

Stanley's wife Felicity Blunt also made an appearance during the show's first episode

However, the delay should not affect those in the UK too much as the series has only just begun airing. All six episodes of series one are available to stream on BBC iPlayer as well for those who want to watch it all in one sitting.

The first episode saw Stanley explore the region of Campania, including the bustling streets of Naples, the serene island of Ischia, the gorgeous Amalfi coast and Minori, which is famed for its lemon groves.

Following the episode, many viewers took to social media to praise the show. One person wrote: “Searching for Italy with Stanley Tucci is like being given a giant reassuring hug. Which I think we all need right now."

Another said: “Ok I think we can all agree that Stanley Tucci is a national treasure and should be available on the National Health as a tonic against modern life,” while a third added: “This Stanley Tucci Italy thing on BBC2 is just brilliant. Perfect Sunday night viewing!”

