Call the Midwife announces major news following season 11 - and fans are thrilled 

Call the Midwife concluded in late February, leaving viewers in the UK in floods of years over how the finale of the hit drama went down. However, another group of passionate fans of the show still don't have any idea of exactly what happened in season 11, but that is about to change!

Sharing the exciting news via Facebook, Call the Midwife’s team confirmed when the show would be out in the US, and viewers across the pond don’t have too long to wait!

The post read: "Hello North American fans!! Last week our new season 11 finished its run in the UK, and the response was, once again, incredible!! But the best news is, in just over three weeks' time, the new season premieres with you all on PBS!!

"We are delighted to confirm that Season 11 will be with you on your local PBS station on Sunday 20th March. In the weeks to come, we'll be bringing you all the latest news and chat as we count down to the big day - so stay tuned! Call the Midwife Season 11. Premieres March 20th on PBS. Check local times."

Fans were understandably thrilled, with one writing: "This makes me sooooooo happy! I love this program. The ten-year retrospective was wonderful! It was like a reunion with old friends!" Another person added: "Great!! Wonderful! Cannot wait. Love this show so much, in this world today it takes us back to wonderful times." A third person added: "Fantastic! We just had a marathon replay of the last season. So we’re READY!"

