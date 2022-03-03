Yellowstone announces major change for season five and fans will be thrilled New episodes of the Western drama are coming this fall

Yellowstone will be returning to screens with brand new episodes later this year - and we couldn't be more excited to catch up with our favorite family of Montana-based cattle ranchers.

However, things will be a little different in the upcoming season. According to The Wall Street Journal, Yellowstone season five will be split into two instalments which will be made up of seven episodes each - meaning that we can look forward to 14 episodes rather than the typical ten. How exciting!

It's not known whether the decision to split season five into two halves will mean there will be a lengthy break between them. However, given that Yellowstone bosses are eyeing up a fall release date for the new season, a hiatus could occur during the usual midseason break period.

Yellowstone's executive producer, David Glasser, confirmed earlier this year that season five is not only already in the works but has a tentative air date already.

"I think the show is still maturing, and there's still a lot of stories to tell," he told Variety. "I know with Taylor [Sheridan, Yellowstone's co-creator], he's got a lot to say and a lot to write. He's deep into season five of Yellowstone now. He's got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about."

Season five of Yellowstone will consist of 14 episodes rather than the typical ten

He added that production is expected to start in May and, if all goes to plan, season five will arrive on screens in the fall.

It seems possible Paramount bosses could be eyeing up an early November premiere date once again. As fans will recall, season four broke from tradition and began airing in November instead of June like the first three instalments. Alternatively, they could bring it forward to September or October, which is when a lot of dramas begin their new seasons.

The new season will also be used to launch "several" new spinoff shows from co-creator Taylor Sheridan. As fans will recall, prior to the premiere of prequel series 1883, which chronicled the Dutton family's humble beginnings in the late 19th century, viewers got a glimpse at Faith Hill's Margaret Dutton and Tim McGraw's James Dutton in a flashback scene.

It seems likely that viewers can expect the same from the recently announced new spinoff series, 1932, which will serve as a sequel to 1883. The new series will move ahead almost 50 years and follow a new generation of the Dutton family during the prohibition period and the Great Depression.

