Harry Potter fans have same reaction to Emma Watson and Tom Felton's reunion in official trailer

Harry Potter fans have all had a major reaction to Emma Watson and Tom Felton's embrace in the official trailer for the upcoming reunion. The actors, who played Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy respectively, could be seen spotting each other from across the film studio before pulling each other in for a hug.

One fan said on Twitter: "When Emma Watson is so shocked when she saw Tom Felton and Tom looked so happy seeing Emma and the way they hug each other aaaaa! I've been waiting for this so long and it's worth it."

A second wrote excitedly: "I swear if I'm having a bad day I will play this over and over again to restore my mood," while a third added: "Emma Watson and Tom Felton hugging is precious."

A fourth fan even weighed in on the historic romance rumours between the two actors, tweeting hilariously: " Middle-school me who read all the 'What's Going On Behind the Scenes of the Harry Potter Movies' stories is losing her mind at Emma Watson and Tom Felton at the 0:19 mark."

Tom and Emma could be seen hugging at one special moment in the trailer

Tom has previously opened up about previous reports the pair dated while filming the movies. He told Entertainment Tonight: "We are something, if that makes any sense, as far as we’ve been very close for a long time. I adore her. Hopefully she returns the compliment."

Middle-school me who read all the "What's Going On Behind the Scenes of the Harry Potter Movies" stories is losing her mind at Emma Watson and Tom Felton at the 0:19 mark https://t.co/t4mHAcBoJ6 — Ella Brockway (@ellabrockway) December 20, 2021

Twitter had a big reaction to the moment

The one-off anniversary special released the trailer on Monday and gives fans a glimpse of what to expect. The video sees the cast revisit some of the most iconic locations in the film series, including Diagon Alley and the famous platform 9 and three quarters, as well as sharing fond memories from the films.

The programme will reunite the iconic trio Emma, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint as well as welcome other famous names who starred in the movies including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch.

