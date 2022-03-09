Alexandra Breckenridge addresses fans in post on 'important cause' The Virgin River actress shared the message to her Instagram followers

Virgin River actress Alexandra Breckenridge took to her social media on Wednesday to share a post with her followers on an "important" cause involving her good friend.

The star, who plays Mel Monroe in the beloved Netflix show, shared a number of links to her friend, artist and singer Calvyn Cass' work, before addressing her followers directly.

"Hey there, so I'm going to explain the last two links that I posted," Alexandra told the camera, adding: "A friend of mine, Calvyn Cass, who happened to do my hair colour for Virgin River for the last two years, is a phenomenal artist and singer.

"He is doing a reality tv show where the voting has just started. The great thing about this, is they've partnered with the Jed Foundation, to raise money for suicide prevention programmes in schools."

The 39-year-old continued: "It's a great cause with a very important message. The song that he posted [is] about his own experience with getting close to suicidal thoughts. [It] was the first song he wrote he got back into music.

Alexandra Breckenridge promoted the cause to her Instagram Stories

"Point is, send him a vote and follow the links that I put, it's for a really good cause and he's a really lovely person. So I hope you're having a good evening and happy Tuesday to you all."

Alexandra lives a busy life with her career and her two children at home, so it's not often she posts updates to her 800,000 Instagram followers. However, she does occasionally provide updates on her acting work, particularly on Virgin River, on her Instagram Stories.

The star said at the beginning of the year that filming for season five had been temporarily put on hold after being due to commence in March. Although it's not yet been announced if it has gone ahead, she did admit she was hoping they'd film in the summer months. We'll keep you posted…

