Virgin River star Martin Henderson shares exciting news about project away from Netflix series The actor's latest role is a far cry from the sweet and cosy Netflix series!

Virgin River star Martin Henderson has shared some exciting news about his latest project away from the Netflix series.

Taking to Instagram this week, the 47-year-old New Zealand-born actor delighted his followers as he revealed that they will be able to catch his upcoming new horror film X in cinemas from Friday 18 March. Sharing a snap of himself dressed to impress in a black suit on the red carpet of the movie's US premiere, he wrote: "Had a blast at the LA premiere of 'X' last night with friends and colleagues.

WATCH: Virgin River's Martin Henderson stars in new horror movie X

"If you're in the US I'll show you a good time this weekend…come see @xmovie in cinemas. It'll make you laugh and scream and maybe even cry. It's a riot!!"

His fans were quick to respond to the news, and hundreds rushed to the comment section to express their excitement at checking out the movie.

"Can't wait to watch! You're a phenomenal actor & I love all your projects," one said, while another said: "Going on Saturday! I don't do horror films so we shall see!"

Will you be watching X?

A third added: "Hope I'll be able to go later this week. Love to read all those good reviews about the movie. Makes me even more hyped."

Joining Martin in the cast of the film are a number of well-known stars, including Emma actress Mia Goth, Pitch Perfect's Brittany Snow, Scream and You star Jenna Ortega and Scott Mescudi, also known as rapper Kid Cudi.

So what is the movie about? From well-known horror director Ti West and A24, the makers of Hereditary, Midsommar and The Witch, the synopsis reads: "At a secluded farmhouse in Texas, a film crew arrives to shoot an adult film. Their hosts, a reclusive elderly couple, take a special interest in their young guests. As night falls, the couple's leering interest turns violent."

Meanwhile, Martin delighted fans in December 2021 when he announced that filming for the fourth season of his hit Netflix series has officially wrapped. On social media, the actor shared a snap of himself inside a recording booth providing his final bits of voiceover for the new series, which has sparked speculation that season four will arrive on the platform very, very soon.

