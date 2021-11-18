Serena and Venus Williams reveal bittersweet reaction to family biopic King Richard

Serena and Venus Williams have opened up about their emotional reaction to seeing their rise to superstardom played out on the big screen in new film, King Richard.

MORE: Will Smith causes a stir as fans don't recognize him during UK appearance

The tennis star sisters spoke to Will Smith, who portrays their father Richard Williams in the biopic, for a special instalment of Red Table Talk, which is usually hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for King Richard here

Discussing the film, Serena, 40, said: "Oh, I think I cried the whole time," before admitting that she found the scenes featuring her late sister Yetunde Price especially painful. "Whenever she came on film, I just - personally, I just started, like I mean, even still," she said.

MORE: Why Serena Williams' Disney wedding with husband Alexis was bittersweet

MORE: Serena Williams gives glimpse inside impressive backyard at incredible $6.8 million home in rare video with daughter

Yetunde, who worked as both a nurse and a personal assistant for her famous sisters, sadly died in 2003 at the age of 31 in the family's hometown of Compton, California.

Serena and Venus were trained by their tennis coach father from a young age

Venus, 41, also spoke about how Yetunde was one of their biggest supporters. "She was original Team V. Before there was a Team V, she was Team V," she said.

She continued: "One of the best things that was ever told to us, and why we're so close, is that your sisters are your best friends. You're not allowed to fight. We became each other's biggest supporters. That's what we were told to be."

Serena and Venus at the premiere of King Richard with Will Smith

Serena and Venus were joined by their mother, Oracene Price, and their sisters Lyndrea and Isha Price for an emotional chat, in which they also opened up about seeing their dad's unyielding determination and belief in them portrayed on screen.

"My dad is such a - I always say he's before his time," Serena said. "Down to this marketing, and even just to put us in a sport that was completely a white sport. And then to say that we were gonna be the best at it, it was something that no one had ever done before."

MORE: Helen Mirren unveils drastic transformation for new movie - and you will not recognise her!

The film, which is released in cinemas across the UK on Friday 19 November, tells the story of how the tennis superstars became who they are after the coaching from their father, Richard Williams. As the synopsis reads: "Armed with a clear vision and a brazen, 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history.

"Training on tennis courts in Compton, Calif., Richard shapes the girls' unyielding commitment and keen intuition. Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations laid before them."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.