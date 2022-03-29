Holding: viewers stunned for same reason watching episode three Fans have had the same reaction to this powerful moment…

Holding is ITV's current drama which has been gripping viewers in recent weeks, and Monday evening's episode was no different.

MORE: Who is in the cast of ITV's new drama Holding? See the full cast

The third and penultimate instalment of the drama, which has been adapted from Graham Norton's novel of the same name, continued its story in attempting to solve the murder of Tommy – and it seems audiences all had the same gobsmacked reaction to one moment in particular.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holding on ITV - see the official trailer

Many fans took to Twitter to give their verdict on Brenda Frickers' powerful monologue in the episode, with many being floored by her impressive performance. One person wrote: "Brenda Fricker! Wow! What a performance just now in #Holding."

A second person added: "Wow, Brenda Fricker!! #Holding", as a third agreed: "That Brenda Fricker scene in #Holding was powerful stuff. Phenomenal monologue." A fourth wrote: "#Holding #brendafricker that scene there folks is why she's an Oscar winner!!"

MORE: ITV's Holding: viewers seriously divided over new murder mystery

MORE: Dan Walker addresses absence from BBC Breakfast

Brenda Fricker as Lizzie in Holding

Meanwhile, a fifth tweeted: "Well Brenda Fricker has just delivered the most astounding 15 minute uninterrupted monologue on #Holding I have ever seen on Television. It was indescribable."

Brenda, who picked up the Academy Award for Supporting Actress in 1990 for her role in the film My Left Foot, is playing Lizzie Meany in the show. Like main character PJ, Lizzie, also lives a quiet life in their rural town, but PJ begins to find out more about her character, revealing secrets along the way.

Brenda Fricker wowed viewers with her performance in episode three

The official synopsis for the upcoming drama comedy reads: "Set in the insular fictional village of Duneen, West Cork, on the edge of Ireland, a place with its own climate and rhythms, Holding, written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan, introduces us to a surprising, quirky and shrewdly observed world.

"Told through its idiosyncratic, yet very real characters, who each have their own frailties, complexities, secrets and pasts, Holding is also a compelling murder mystery, which unfolds with a distinctive and darkly comic tone and explores themes of grief, community, family, and various shades of love - from quietly passionate to taboo to unrequited."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.