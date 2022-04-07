Viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix’s Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story Have you watched the doc yet?

Netflix’s new documentary Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story has already been very popular on the streaming platform as it looks at how the life of the TV personality who was posthumously accused of sexual assault by over 450 people.

While viewers were horrified by his actions, many took to Twitter to share their disappointment that Jimmy died before facing justice. One person wrote: "The most infuriating thing about the Jimmy Savile documentary is that he was never subject to the ensuing public anger, or justice. To all intents and purposes, he got away with it. HE died, smugly knowing he'd got away with a lifetime sexually abusing children. #JimmySavile."

Another person added: "One of the (many) stomach-churning things about watching Netflix's Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story is remembering that he died before all the [expletive] came out about him, and he went to his grave knowing he'd got away with everything. It really is a horror show."

Jimmy was accused of assaulting over 450 people

A third person added: "So true - it makes my blood boil if I think too long about it. It's a sense of denial to the many survivors of his actions. We need to remember for them," while another posted: "Not the most cheery viewing but fascinating, and eye-opening. And enraging. He hid in plain [expletive] sight and died knowing that he'd gotten away with it. Evil."

The synopsis for the series reads: "Jimmy Savile rose to prominence in a career spanning decades in the entertainment industry in the UK. He had raised millions for charity, been knighted by the Queen and achieved national treasure status by the time he died on the 29th October 2011. His funeral was broadcast live on the BBC. Since his death, independent investigations and those made by Scotland Yard uncovered that Savile had been a prolific and predatory sex offender, abusing hundreds of people, some as young as five.

Jimmy Savile died in 2011 aged 84

"To date, more than 450 allegations of sexual assault and abuse have been made against him. The documentary examines, through extensive archive footage, Savile’s relationship with the British people, the establishment and the media to understand how he managed to fool an entire nation for so long."

