Yellowstone season four gets UK release date - and it's so soon! Here's how you can watch the latest episodes in the UK

Chances are, by now you've probably already heard of Yellowstone. The Western drama starring Kevin Costner as the patriarch of a Montana ranching family, has been a runaway hit with US audiences since its debut on screens back in 2018.

If you've been curious to check out the show for yourselves, we have good news as it is now available to watch in the UK on the brand new streaming platform Paramount+.

WATCH: Are you curious about checking out smash-hit drama Yellowstone?

Seasons one to three are currently available to watch on the site, as well as prequel series 1883, which stars country music legends Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the Duttons' ancestors.

However, for those interested in watching the most recent season, it has been announced that season four will arrive on the streaming platform on Wednesday 17 August. After that, episodes will drop every week until Wednesday 21 September.

Kevin Costner leads the series as the patriarch of a Montana ranching family

If you're not already a Paramount+ customer, you can sign up to the streaming service for £6.99 a month or for £49.99 for a year. The annual subscription allows you'll save 16% off your monthly price. They also currently offer a seven-day free trial which can be cancelled at any time before that first week.

The drama stars Dances with Wolves star Kevin alongside the likes of Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham and follows the day-to-day life of the owners of the largest ranch in the United States, the Dutton family.

The show's fourth season drew explosively large numbers in the US and also resulted in the show's first-ever major awards nod; it received a nomination in the top category of ensemble in a drama series at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, although it sadly lost out to another family dynasty drama, Succession.

