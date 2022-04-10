CMT Music Awards 2022: All you need to know – performers, nominees, how to watch + more Everything you need to know about country music's only fan-voted awards

Some of country music's biggest stars are preparing to celebrate the genre's only fan-voted awards show as the 2022 CMT Music Awards are almost upon us.

MORE: Inside country music singers' jaw-dropping homes: Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Miranda Lambert + more

Taking over the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, fans can expect to see some incredible performances from the likes of Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, and none other than Bryan Adams! "The biggest and best moments in music are coming to CBS this April," said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music, Live Events, and Alternative Programming at CBS.

Loading the player...

WATCH: CMT Music Awards introduce 2022 performers

Here's everything you need to know about the 56th annual CMT Music Awards, from how to watch to all the nominees.

When are the CMT Music Awards 2022?

The CMT Music Awards will take place live on April 11, 2022, from 8-11 p.m. ET/delayed PT at the historic Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

EXCLUSIVE: Carly Pearce teases exciting tour update that fans will love

SEE: All the show-stopping looks from the 2022 ACM Awards

How to watch the 2022 CMT Music Awards

The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be available to live-stream and on-demand on Paramount+.

Additionally, CMT will air an extended cut of the awards show on April 15 from 8-11.30 p.m. ET with an added 30 minutes of new performances and bonus content.

Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie are hosting the ceremony

Who is hosting the 2022 CMT Music Awards?

Kelsea Ballerini and Captain America star Anthony Mackie will co-host the 2022 ceremony.

Who is performing at the 2022 CMT Music Awards?

Some incredible performers have been announced for this year's CMT Music Awards, with some taking to the stage at other various locations in and around the city.

They include Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, and Keith Urban.

Carrie Underwood will perform from Las Vegas

Jason Aldean was recently confirmed as another artist to perform, and he will be joined by none other than Bryan Adams. Jimmie Allen and Monica will join up with the previously announced Little Big Town for a special performance, while other newcomers announced include Walker Hayes and Thomas Rhett.

Newer artists Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Jessie James Decker, Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane, and Caitlyn Smith are slated to perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

Carrie Underwood will also take part in a live stream from Resorts World Theater, home of her ongoing show Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency.

Luke Combs was due to perform but was forced to pull out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kane Brown leads the 2022 nominations

Who is nominated at the 2022 CMT Music Awards?

Video of the Year

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You

Kane Brown – One Mississippi

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – half of my hometown

Luke Combs – Forever After All

Cody Johnson – Til You Can't

Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson – Never Say Never

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – Right On Time

Gabby Barrett – Footprints On The Moon

Kacey Musgraves – justified

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert – If I Was A Cowboy

Tenille Arts – Back Then, Right Now

Male Video of the Year

Cody Johnson – 'Til You Can't

Eric Church – Heart On Fire

Kane Brown – One Mississippi

Luke Bryan – Waves

Luke Combs – Forever After All

Thomas Rhett – Country Again

Walker Hayes – Fancy Like

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – I'm Not For Everyone

Dan + Shay – Steal My Love

Maddie and Tae – Woman You Got

Old Dominion – I Was On a Boat That Day

Parmalee – Take My Name

Zac Brown Band – Same Boat

Breakthrough Video of the Year

BRELAND – Cross Country

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – I Can't

Elvie Shane – My Boy

Parker McCollum – To Be Loved By You

Priscilla Block – Just About Over You

Tenille Arts – Back Then, Right Now

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted To Be That Girl

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – Thinking 'Bout You

Nelly and Florida Georgia Line – Lil Bit

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – If I Didn't Love You

Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley – Freedom Was A Highway

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – Buy Dirt

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – half of my hometown

CMT Performance of the Year

Brothers Osborne – Muskrat Greene/Dead Mans Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

George Strait – Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Kane Brown – Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight and BRELAND – Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and BRELAND – Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly and Friends)

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.