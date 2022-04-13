John Simm is back in Grace season 2 trailer - and it looks seriously good John plays Detective Roy Grace in the hit show

John Simm is finally back as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace in the hit ITV series Grace - and we can’t wait for season two to be on our screens! The show, which comes out on Sunday 24 April, looks at what to expect from the four-part series, which kicks off with Looking Good Dead.

The synopsis for the opening episode reads: "Detective Superintendent Roy Grace suspects the sudden death of a former schoolteacher found in suspicious circumstances in a respectable Brighton backwater may not be the drugs overdose it first appears and when human remains are discovered in a Sussex field, Grace and Branson are drawn into an investigation that will test their abilities and their friendship to breaking point.

"Though each case initially appears to be an isolated incident, Grace’s instinct leads him to believe both deaths are the work of a twisted, sadistic serial killer who leaves a bizarre calling card at the scene of each crime. However, with his professional stock still low and his credibility in question, Grace's hardest job might be convincing the ’Upstairs’ that there is a predator who is hunting victims along the South Coast."

In the trailer, Grace is shocked after being accused of murdering his wife, who mysteriously went missing years earlier, before throwing himself into his work.

Speaking about the trailer on Twitter, one fan wrote: "I enjoyed watching this last year. Can't wait too watch more episodes," while another added: "Can't wait to watch the new series of #Grace. Great to see @Cparks1976 briefly in the trailer."

Grace is on ITV, Sunday 24 April at 8pm.

