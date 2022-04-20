Russian Doll fans all have same problem as series makes long-awaited comeback Season two has finally arrived on Netflix

Russian Doll made its triumphant return to Netflix on Tuesday, and although fans were happy to be reunited with Natasha Lyonne's sarcastic heroine Nadia Vulvokov, they all stumbled across the same problem when it came to pressing play on the new episodes.

Taking to Twitter, fans of the critically-acclaimed comedy-drama revealed that because it had been so long since season one was released all the way back in early 2019, they had forgotten a lot of what had happened in the mind-bending first season.

One said: "Bruh it's been like 3 years since I watched @Netflix @RussianDoll. I was hyped for a season 2 but it took so long I completely forgot I ever watched the show."

Another echoed this, writing: "I need to rewatch S1 of Russian Doll because I forgot everything. EVERYTHING" and a third added: "Tried to watch #RussianDoll s2 but nothing made sense so I'm watching s1 again."

Fans have been waiting for over three years for season two of the Netflix series

Are you a fan of the drama? Russian Doll follows a troubled gaming programmer named Nadia as she experiences the same couple of days again, and again, and again, each time dying and resetting time at her birthday party.

The synopsis for season two reads: "Set four years after Nadia and Alan escaped mortality's time loop together, season two of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens.

"Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most notorious locations. At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out."

