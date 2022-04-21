Death in Paradise season 12: when do they begin filming?

We absolutely loved Death in Paradise season 11, but since its finale we've only wanted one thing: season 12! Although the show's stars including Ralf Little have confirmed that they will be returning for another instalment of the hit BBC series, when will filming commence? Get the details here…

The show usually films for several months out of the year, but it hasn't started filming again quite yet. Ralf, who plays DI Neville Parker in the series, is currently touring the UK with Will Mellor for Two Pints with Will & Ralf – but Don Warrington, who plays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, opened up about when they might be going back.

He told Radio Times: "We're still in England, we haven't started yet. I think we start sometime in May. So I don't know what we will do when we get out there."

Although we're not quite sure when filming will kick off, we're very excited for Ralf to return for another stint as our favourite detective! He confirmed that he would be staying on the show following the season 11 finale, tweeting: "Thanks to everyone for watching @DeathInParadise series 11. It is a privilege to play Neville and lead this fantastic show, and it gives me great pleasure to confirm I'll be returning to Saint Marie for series 12."

He opened up about where his character might go in season 12, telling HELLO!: "Be wary of the detectives being too happy, if they’re too happy there’s nowhere else for them to go… but it would be really lovely. One thing Tim Key, our exec, loves winds me up about is that he never ever wants Neville to look too cool.

"And I’m like, 'Come on man!' At the weekends I’m an adrenaline junkie, I scuba dive, snorkelling and jet skiing, all this great stuff you can do in the Caribbean. So I’d suggest, 'Maybe Neville could be on a jet ski?' And Tim’s like, 'NOT a chance,' it’s now a running joke where he is obsessed with never letting me look cool."

