Will there be a second series of Sky's The Rising? Find out if the show will return

Sky's brand new supernatural thriller, The Rising, has had viewers glued to its compelling plot ever since it landed on the small screen last week.

If, like us, you've already binge-watched the entire series and are curious to know if another series is in the works, then look no further. Read on to find out what the executive producer has said.

Will there be a season two of The Rising?

Sky is yet to reveal whether The Rising has been renewed for a second season. However, the show's executive producer, Pete McTighe, has revealed that he has plans for future series.

Speaking to HELLO! and other journalists at a recent press event, lead writer Pete revealed that if the show draws a large audience, he is keen to make more episodes. "It was very important to me that by the end of series one we do offer the audience a sense of closure," he said.

Sky has not yet confirmed a second series

"There's nothing worse, I think, when you have a show that has a murder mystery component and you get to the end and you feel let down by the ending or you don't feel like you're getting enough answers."

He continued: "I think we answer all the key questions that you're going to want to have the answers to by the end of episode eight. But there are plenty of bigger questions about the supernatural world that are left hanging and that's a very deliberate move because I do have ideas for subsequent series, potentially, if we get the audience and people love it, that this is a show that could run for three, four, five series and I certainly have ideas for how we would do that."

Lead writer Pete McTighe has plans for future series

Chatting about potentially expanding the show in the second series, Pete said: "It's a very exciting possibility to look at expanding the story beyond the town that we have and looking at how we would propel the characters and story into a new environment.

"It would be great to do, so fingers crossed," he added.

Sky's The Rising is available to stream on Sky Max and NOW.

