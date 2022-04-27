The Rookie star Nathan Fillion has fans reminiscing with nostalgic post

Nathan Fillion is currently enjoying his time in New York City, and shared a nostalgic snap that has had his fans chatting! Posting a photo in front of a building in the city, he captioned the snap: "Anyone else getting Castle vibes from this building?"

His fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "Definitely! I miss that fabulous show! I miss watching new episodes of one of my favourite OTP’s, Caskett 4ever! Lol! In the process of reading all the Nikki Heat books, I just started book 7 Driving Heat! They are such fun and easy reads!"

WATCH: Nathan now stars in The Rookie

Another person added: "I have yet to get back to NYC for a visit. But that is definitely one place I wish to visit. Still love Castle! I would not mind a castle reunion movie or special. But I also love the rookie." A third person added: "Yesssssss I love that show - if I’m ever bored, I just slap that on in the background and am entertained forever. Same with Rookie - and of course Resident Alien. You’re the best!!!"

The hugely popular show, which was set in NYC, lasted for eight seasons before it was cancelled. It was originally reported that the show would continue onto season nine without one of the main stars, Stana Katic, which was met with controversy from fans. The show was subsequently cancelled, shortly after ABC confirmed that Nathan would be returning for season nine.

Castle vibes anyone?

Speaking about the situation to EW, his former co-star Stana previously said: "I’m actually still not clear on the thought process behind the way that it went down. It hurt and it was a harsh ending… I met so many beautiful people on that project, and we collaborated on something unique in that it’s not every day that you get a show, or a series, that has eight seasons and that it was a hit for the network."

