Escape to the Chateau new series: All we know following Dick and Angel's big news The couple are adored for their Channel 4 programme

Escape to the Chateau is adored by viewers, and the stars of the show, Dick and Angel Strawbridge, have built up quite the fanbase over the years it's been airing on Channel 4.

The couple, who have documented their French Chateau's transformation on the programme since 2016, have a strong following on social media and are now on their eighth season – so it's clear they're just as popular as ever. But when are they going to be back on screens for new episodes? Here's what we know…

WATCH: Dick and Angel talk family life at their Chateau

When is Escape to the Chateau returning?

Channel 4 are yet to announce when series nine of Escape to the Chateau will be aired. However, looking back at previous UK release dates, the show typically puts out a new season in November time, with episodes airing weekly all the way up until Christmas. The programme then airs a special festive episode showing all the celebrations that the Strawbridges take part in for the holiday period.

Dick and Angel with their two children, Arthur and Dorothy

Given this pattern, it seems fans could be waiting until the end of the year before seeing new episodes. Not only that, Dick and Angel have been keeping busy in recent months with their Dare To Do It tour around the UK.

However, it's not all bad news. The family also put out a spin-off programme, Escape to the Chateau: DIY, which has aired in the summertime in previous years. Fingers crossed for more Chateau content this summer!

What has Dick and Angel Strawbridge said about the new series?

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are keen to update their followers on social media with any big updates regarding the show or their life at the Chateau. Although the couple haven't provided any news on the show itself, the pair did make a big announcement about their summer ahead - and the Chateau is set to be very busy!

The Chateau is opening for weddings this summer after almost three years

In April, Dick and Angel announced that the first wedding in almost three years is finally taking place in the grounds of their incredible home.

Posting on their official Instagram account at the time, which is managed by their team, they shared a snap of the exterior of one of the Chateau's outbuildings suitably decorated for the big day with bouquets and balloons. "This weekend, Dick and Angel will be hosting their first wedding in almost three years and The Chateau will finally be back to doing what it does best," the post's caption read.

