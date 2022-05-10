Netflix’s Ginny and Georgia finally share major update on season two Are you excited for season two?

Netflix’s Ginny and Georgia is set to return to the streaming platform for season two - and we couldn’t be more excited! The show’s social media platform confirmed that the show had finally wrapped filming - meaning that the series will hopefully be just a few months away.

The post read: "Thank you to everyone who worked on season 2. We are wrapped," alongside peach emojis. The caption added: "Thank you so much to everyone on the cast and crew for pouring their talents passion and care into the last 6 months. And thank you to the fans who love the show - you’re what pushed us through the winter.

WATCH: Netflix series Ginny and Georgia has been a hit with viewers

"Now we still have to do post production and don’t know yet when we are dropping!! - me already knowing what the comment section will be on this."

Alex Mallari Jr, who plays Gabriel Cordova, commented on the snap: "We did it! Great work everyone." Humberly González, who plays Sophie Sanchez, added: "It was a pleasure," with a heart emoji.

The show has completed filming

The official Instagram account has been sharing snaps from set since they resumed filming, including one in late February to make the one-year anniversary since the show landed on Netflix. The caption read: "One year ago today GnG dropped on Netflix. A product of lots of love, care, talent and hard work from everyone involved.

Are you excited for season two?

"Thank you to everyone who poured their heart into this show and to everyone whose heart was touched by the show. We dropped in the middle of a tumultuous time with much of the world still on lockdown - all the messages we’ve received of how the show entertained, cheered, resonated or even just distracted is exactly why so many work so hard and give their talents to making this show."

