Meet the team of DIY SOS: The Big Build Nick Knowles and his team are back!

Love DIY SOS? Then you're in luck because as of this week and brand new series is here. Over the next six episodes, Nick Knowles and his trusted team of experts will band together to take on some of the most challenges projects they've faced to date.

MORE: Nick Knowles causes a stir with VERY rare photo of son Eddie – fans react

The crew will travel up and down the country to create transformation that aim to "improve the lives of people that need it the most".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nick Knowles on the importance of being kind

The synopsis explains: "Nick and the team transform the home of midwife Lindsey and her four children who were left with an uninhabitable house after the sudden and tragic death of husband Shaun.

"They complete a build for Jordan, a remarkable teenager with cerebral palsy and epilepsy, who has raised huge sums of money for charity. The series also includes two incredible community builds in Southmead and Stoke which will serve hundreds of people of all age groups for years to come."

Before the new series starts, get to know the team a little better below…

The new series of DIY SOS starts on Monday 10 May

Nick Knowles

Nick is a very recognisable face on British TV and has been the host of DIY SOS ever since it launched in 1999. However, viewers were concerned in 2021 that he might not return to the show after a dispute between a Shreddies advert in which he featured and the BBC. Nick missed out on the Children In Need special following the rule break, but fans will be pleased to hear he's back for the new series.

Nick said of the new episodes: "You can expect the usual camaraderie with lots of emotion and laughter. So many people turned out to help communities and families in need despite their own challenges and suppliers have been so generous – It's been really life affirming."

MORE: Nick Knowles' former home is more stunning than we ever imagined

MORE: Nick Knowles talks candidly about his split from 26-year-old girlfriend

Nick has fronted the show since the beginning

Chris Frediani

Like his co-star, Nick, Chris Frediani has been on the show since it began and has become a household name in the process. Chris began working in the trades business at the age of 17 and, away from the show, also hosts a plastering show on Fix Radio.

Billy Byrne

Another name that will be known to DIY fans is Billy Byrne. Billy also joined the DIY SOS family at the beginning and specialises as an electrician. He learned his trade in the 1960s and even worked within the film industry as a lighting expert before eventually landing a role on the BBC show.

The team help people up and down the country

Gabrielle Blackman

Gabrielle is an interior designer with plenty of experience under her belt. On the show, she offers her top tips on how the inside of each propert or building should look. As well as working on the BBC programme, she has been contributed her skills to multi-million pound projects and also runs her own design consultancy.

Julian Perryman

Julian (otherwise known as Jules) Perryman is a handyman on the show who assists with the building and plastering. He also goes way back with the team as he joined for the first series, but he and Chris go back even further. The pair met while in junior school and have remained firm friends ever since.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.