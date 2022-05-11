Dan Walker narrowly avoids mishap as he marks final week at BBC The presenter leaves the BBC on May 17

Dan Walker narrowly avoided a major mishap on Wednesday morning just one week before he is due to leave BBC Breakfast.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker issues stark warning to fans

Taking to his social media accounts, the 45-year-old revealed that he almost missed his spot on the red sofa as he forgot to set his alarm clocks the night before.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker reveals BBC Breakfast departure date in emotional message to fans

Posting a snap of him and his co-star Sally Nugent in the studio, Dan wrote: "My last ever Wednesday on #BBCBreakfast and guess what? I forgot to set my alarms for the first time in six years.

"Thankfully the body clock kicked in and I wasn't too late. I hope you can join us today.

"I'll sort out a proper alarm for next week," he added.

MORE: Dan Walker reveals BBC Breakfast departure date in emotional message to fans

MORE: Dan Walker admits he's 'in trouble' with BBC Breakfast co-host Sally Nugent

Fans were quick to take to the comments to express their sadness at the presenter leaving the show next week. One person wrote: "You are definitely going to be missed!" while another added: "Oh no you will be missed," alongside a crying face emoji.

Dan leaves the BBC next week

The former Football Focus host is departing from the BBC on May 17. He will be joining Channel 5 to host 5 News as well as other projects for the broadcaster.

Dan's near mishap comes just a day after he issued a stark warning to fans to ignore or report fake media accounts posing as him.

Dan issued a stark warning to fans on Tuesday

He told his 755,000 followers on Twitter: "Hello, just a quick note because in the last few days, I've got quite a few messages from people saying they've been getting messages from people who are claiming to be me on social media.

"I haven't been doing any of that by the way, your honour," he said jokingly, before adding: "Importantly though, I don't have a private account, so this is it. I wouldn't be sending you any private or direct messages asking you for information or for money or to give you a number to ring to speak to my PA. That is just not happening."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.