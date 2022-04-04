Stacey Dooley's unique home sparks major fan divide – watch video

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As well as her presenting skills and Strictly Come Dancing success, Stacey Dooley is also known for her super cool style with fashion and home décor, but her latest home video has divided fans.

When the documentary maker posted a video to her personal Instagram account, her followers couldn't agree about the ultra-modern space with a statement sofa. Sometimes Stacey responds when she wants to defend herself, but this time the star has let the comments go without a word.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley's latest home video has sparked a fan reaction

In the appreciation camp there were comments like: "Absolutely stunning. Love your style," and: "Such a glamorous room for a lovely lady."

Others were not convinced though, mainly questioning her Togo sofa by Ligne Roset.

"Lovely home not sure about the dodge sofa though," and: "Lovely room but the sofa looks like a really bad cheap Joe Bloggs puffer jacket from the 80s," were among the critiques.

The star has a super-chic home

The distinct sofas are very on-trend right now despite being around for decades, and they don't come cheap. However, Stacey has admitted that a lot of the furniture at her home with her partner Kevin Clifton is second hand.

It wasn't just the sofa that caught people's attention though, as Stacey's textured walls also had fans in disagreement.

"I love the stone colour look of your walls," penned one while another asked: "Is it supposed to look mouldy?"

Stacey and Kevin live together in London

The space has also been styled with a faux fur rug and there are a few candles and photo frames as well as a bunch of flowers for decoration.

What's important is that Stacey and Kevin are happy with the décor and judging by the Instagram posts Stacey dedicates to her beautiful home purchases and renovations, we'd say she's pretty chuffed with her chic pad.

The star bought her first house in 2020, and since then she's renovated it beautifully, creating an Instagram haven.

The property has gorgeous period features throughout and benefits from a garden (an element Stacey was very excited about after living in flats for so many years).

