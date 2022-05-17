Big Boys: everything you need to know Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn’s new show TV’s next big hit? Find out more

Big Boys is set to be our new favourite comedy - and it’s easy to see why! Starring Derry Girls Dylan Llewellyn as Jack, the series has already received rave reviews from critics, but what is it all about? Find out more about your new obsession here…

What is Big Boys about?

The story centres on an unlikely friendship between sweet, shy, closeted Jack and boisterous, laddish and ever-so-slightly mature student Danny. The synopsis reads: "Jack has spent the past year at home with his wonderful, potty-mouthed mum. He’s been grieving for his father and she for her husband, but the time has now come for him to take his place at the local uni.

WATCH: The Channel 4 show is out in May

"There he meets his roommate Danny as the pair are thrown together during Freshers week, watched over by an entirely over-enthusiastic Student Union head. Jack and Danny are at significantly different places on the spectrum of masculinity but closely bond during the inevitable chaos and frenzy of a first year."

Will you be watching?

Is Big Boys based on a true story?

The story is based on creator Jack Rooke’s live comedy shows, and it sounds like it was somewhat inspired by his own life! He said: "As a kid I‘d stay up late to sneakily watch something a bit ‘queer’ on Channel 4. I‘d ask Dad: ‘Why does that bloke have his face in that other bloke’s lap?’ and he’d grin and say, ‘They’re just having a fun time!!’

"Now I am thrilled to have my first comedy series with Channel 4, writing and narrating Big Boys, based on the teen years after losing my dad with all the ups and downs of grief, sexual discovery, freshers’ week and making one very special best mate. (And I’ll be sure to include some of my own ‘fun times’ too!)"

Dylan stars as Jack

How many episodes of Big Boys are there?

It is a six-part series, and is set to be released on Channel 4 on 26 May. We can’t wait!

