Derry Girls viewers all saying same thing about flashback episode Fans were transported back to 1977

The final series of Derry Girls continued on Channel 4 on Tuesday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about the incredible flashback episode.

In the latest instalment, fans watched as Ma Mary and Aunt Sarah prepared for their Class of 77' school reunion, with the pair reminiscing about their leaver's disco decades earlier. Viewers were transported back to the 70s with flashbacks of Mary and Sarah attending the underwhelming event.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to comment on the impeccable casting of the young versions of the characters, with one person writing: "The casting of the wee mammies was so on point, and the links between their style then and now. Very emotional episode, the end had me tearing up," while another added: "The casting of the young mammies on #DerryGirls is an absolute triumph!"

A third viewer commented: "The casting of the wee 'mammies' is off the scale. Every single second of this episode is [100 emoji]. Gorgeously crafted, beautifully edited whilst being screamingly funny. Huge congrats @LisaMMcGee and the cast and crew for one of the most wonderful episodes of TV I've ever seen," while another agreed, writing: "Casting in #DerryGirls tonight was brilliant! Managing a great portrayal of the mammies as girls, and bearing a resemblance to their daughters too. Great episode!"

Fans praised the casting in the penultimate episode

While many viewers praised the episode, some couldn't help but point out that next week's instalment is the show's last. One person tweeted: "I am in deep denial that Derry Girls is ending next week," while another added: "Next week will be the final ever time we see a new Derry Girls episode, im not ready to say goodbye [crying emoji]."

The final series of Derry Girls concludes on Tuesday 17 May at 9pm on Channel 4, with all episodes available to stream on All 4.

