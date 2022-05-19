Will there be a Derry Girls spinoff series? Here's what we know Everything creator Lisa McGee has said about the future of the Channel 4 sitcom

Derry Girls finally drew to a close this week after three side-splitting series that has made us fall in love with Erin, Orla, Michelle, Claire and the wee English fella James.

MORE: Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee confirms Erin and James do end up together

But will the Channel 4 show ever return? Keep reading to find out what creator Lisa McGee has said about the possibility of a spinoff series or follow-up movie…

Loading the player...

WATCH: James confesses his feelings for Erin in Derry Girls

When Lisa took to Twitter last year to announce the show's third and final season, she said that it "was always the plan to say goodbye after three series", but added: "Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us".

MORE: Derry Girls viewers left confused after devastating shock moment in final episode

MORE: Derry Girls viewers stunned after major cameo in final ever episode

And this week, following the release of the show's hour-long special episode, which saw the gang prepare for the next stage of their lives, she shared some even more exciting news.

Creator Lisa McGee has opened about the future of the Channel 4 sitcom

"I'd love to at some point," she told HELLO! while speaking at a Q&A. "But it's just finding the right thing."

She added that while she and Derry Girls director Michael Lennox are both "knackered" at the moment, having worked on season three since before the pandemic, she revealed that the pair have "started sending each other ideas to amuse ourselves".

A potential spinoff series could focus on the show's older generation

As for what - or who - a follow-up could focus on, she said that she is interested in the older generation in the show, citing Ma Mary and Aunt Sarah as potential candidates for their own spinoff series.

MORE: Derry Girls creator explains why heartbreaking season three death had to happen

"Someone said to me about the three men - Dad Gerry, Grandad Joe, and Uncle Colm. Them doing something could be funny," she also added.

While it may be a while before we hear more, Lisa promised one thing for fans of her writing: "I know I want to write about Northern Ireland now, and write funny stuff about it so I'll definitely be writing about home again."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.