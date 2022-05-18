Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee confirms Erin and James do end up together Warning, spoilers for the extended special below!

Now, this really is the end of Derry Girls. After Tuesday night's season three finale, the Channel 4 sitcom aired its final ever episode on Wednesday evening and it caught up with the gang a year on from Claire's tragic news.

MORE: Derry Girls creator explains why heartbreaking season three death had to happen

The hour-long special ended things on a much more hopeful note with Northern Ireland's historic and momentous Good Friday Agreement vote. However, some fans have been left disappointed as the show didn't revisit Erin and James' blossoming romance, which was teased earlier on in the season.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Derry Girls' James confesses his feelings for Erin

Speaking at a Q&A session ahead of the extended episode's release, creator Lisa McGee told HELLO! that while the show left things unresolved between the pair, it certainly doesn't mean that the romance between Erin and James is over for good.

MORE: Nicola Coughlan shares reaction to Bridgerton season 3 news following backlash

MORE: Derry Girls viewers left confused after devastating shock moment in final episode

In fact, in her mind, the two do end up together - just not for another 15 odd years. "I kind of felt they might get together way in the future, in their thirties maybe," she revealed. "Like they'd be friends and they'll go through a lot of stuff together."

The series left the status of Erin and James' relationship unclear

She added that the reason why she didn't include any more allusions to the romantic storyline between the two teens was because she didn't want it to overshadow what the show is actually about.

"I don't want the end of the show to be about a love story, I wanted it to be about a group of friends," she explained before reiterating: "But I've always thought they'd probably end up together, just not for quite a while."

Did you enjoy the extended special episode?

While we're pleased to hear that Jerin lives on, the decision not to show any more of their blossoming romance is sure to leave some viewers slightly frustrated.

As fans will recall, James confessed his feelings for Erin in season three's fourth episode after a near-death experience. The two then shared an internet-breaking kiss, but after being interrupted by Michelle, they ultimately decided that they wouldn't act on their feelings toward each other. However, some hope was after James told Erin that he would "wait" for her. Aww!

MORE: Derry Girls viewers all saying same thing about flashback episode

Audiences have been calling for the pair to get together ever since the season two finale, which saw James miss his Doctor Who convention to gallantly step in and take Erin to prom after she is stood up by John-Paul. Well, at least we know they are together now, even if the 15-year flash-forward didn't show them.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.