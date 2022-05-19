Derry Girls viewers stunned after major cameo in final ever episode

Derry Girls finally came to an end on Wednesday night with a special extended episode that turned out to be an emotional rollercoaster for fans. But it was the last few moments of the instalment that left viewers stunned as a major celebrity made a cameo.

The last scene, which was set in present-day New York, saw a postman deliver a letter to none other than Chelsea Clinton!

Back in series two, the Derry gang penned a letter to Chelsea following Bill Clinton's momentous visit to the city and the final moments of the episode saw the former President's daughter finally receive the letter and read out the contents as the credits rolled.

Fans were in shock over the incredible cameo, with one person tweeting: "Chelsea Clinton my mind's blown," while another added: "Bawling at the final #DerryGirls. And the GASP I let out when Chelsea Clinton turned up. Just perfection."

A third viewer commented: "#DerryGirls and just like that it's gone!!! What an epic last episode...and the shock appearance at the end," while another added: "The power Derry Girls has to get a literal Chelsea Clinton cameo to close out the series…this show is truly unmatched."

Chelsea Clinton made an appearance on the show

Speaking about the series and her special guest appearance, Chelsea said: "Thanks to Lisa McGee’s incredible talent, and that of the wonderful cast and crew of Derry Girls, people around the world have been able to better understand and relate to a hugely significant and important period of history in Northern Ireland and for the world.

"Like many, I am a big fan of the series, and I was honoured to be able to appear in the very special final episode. I hope people enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed being a part of it!"

Fans were left emotional following the final episode

Other viewers were left emotional by the series finale and took to Twitter to praise the show and thank its creator, Lisa McGee. One person wrote: "Thanks @LisaMMcGee for #DerryGirls laughed and cried and I will forever be grateful for this show that touched my Irish blood and transported me through my own story with music and unbelievably ridiculous but super relatable scenarios. I love these characters with all my soul."

Another added: "That Derry Girls finale was something else. When you know an ending will stay with you for a long time. Poignant, Moving, incredible writing, it's up there with greatest channel 4 shows of all time."

