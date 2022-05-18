Derry Girls viewers left confused after devastating shock moment in final episode

Channel 4's hit comedy series Derry Girls came to a devastating conclusion on Tuesday night, leaving fans of the programme confused as to why the finale ended in that way.

The episode began with the gang excited to attend the annual Derry Halloween celebration, which was welcoming a very special guest - FatBoy Slim.

Despite almost getting their hands on some tickets at the record store, they were accused of jumping the queue by a scary stranger named Mad Stab, who challenged James to a fight for the tickets. In protest, James ripped them up.

Michelle came to the rescue, however, by going on a talk show and telling a fake sob story about James being beaten up for his love of FatBoy Slim, which won the gang VIP tickets to the show.

Towards the end of the episode, Clare got the moment she had been waiting for and finally kissed a girl, whom she'd previously met at the record store. However, after being kicked out of the event after a run-in with Mad Stab, the gang were met with Erin's dad who delivered some devastating news.

Clare finally got her first kiss in the episode

Clare's dad had suffered an aneurysm and sadly passed away. The episode ended with the gang wrapping themselves around each other while an emotional rendition of Fatboy Slim's 'Praise You' played.

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to comment on the tragic final moments of the episode, with one person writing: "So the actual series has just ended with a parent dying??? I'm genuinely so lost what was the reason #DerryGirls," while another added: "WHAT WAS THE REASON ….so many emotions."

Clare's dad tragically died in the final moments of the episode

A third fan commented: "Derry Girls is my comfort show, so tell me why I'm absolutely sobbing right now, that episode has broken me," while another tweeted: "No bc what is happening in #DerryGirls. I went from cheering bc Claire finally kissed a girl to sobbing seconds later?????"

Another viewer defended the programme's ending, writing: "All those going 'Where did that come from?'... Well Life. That’s it, one min you’re high after kissing someone like Claire and the next you get a call that changes your life. She got it spot on. That’s what life is."

Fans were confused by the shocking moment

Other fans praised the emotional episode: "Well…that Derry Girls episode took me on the emotional loop of a lifetime. Funny, sweet, emotional and downright devastating all within minutes," wrote one viewer, while another added: "Only #DerryGirls can have you laughing your head off one minute and in a complete mess of tears the next. That was brutal, but brilliant."

Luckily for fans, episode six wasn't the last they will see of the Derry gang as the show is airing a special extended episode on Wednesday 18 May at 9pm.

