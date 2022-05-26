Ellen DeGeneres in tears during emotional final show - watch The NBC star took her final bow

Ellen DeGeneres couldn't stop the emotion from running freely as she made her final appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Her long-running daytime talk show came to an end after 19 seasons, filled with many highs and lows, and she capped the journey off in heartfelt fashion.

WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres' final goodbye

The star appeared to her audiences as always, this time preceded by a compilation of her entrances at the premiere of each season.

Already, she was feeling quite overwhelmed as she stared out at the audience members, including her wife Portia de Rossi, who sat in the front row.

She launched into her monologue about the way the show and her life had changed, recounting not being able to say the words "gay," or "we" or "wife" for fear of censorship and anti-gay laws.

"25 years ago, they canceled my sitcom because they didn't want a lesbian to be on primetime once a week. Well, is it okay if I'll be on daytime every day, how about that," she said proudly, igniting cheers from the audience.

Ellen was tearing up right from her opening monologue

She then proceeded to an emotional hour, including guest appearances from Jennifer Aniston, her very first guest, Pink, who wrote her theme song, and Billie Eilish, who made her daytime debut on the show.

The host then delivered the final goodbye in tear-jerking fashion, speaking directly to the members of her crew and dedicating special shout-outs.

"To all of you who have watched this show and supported me," she added: "Thank you so much for this platform."

She then expressed her hope that she'd been able to inspire and alleviate pain from the lives of her viewers, all said while she continued to choke up.

Ellen also talked about lending support to those who choose to be their authentic selves, saying: "And compassion is what makes the world a better place.

The talk show host ended her TV journey in emotional fashion

"Thank you so much for being on this journey with me. I feel the love and I send it back to you," she said, ending with a whispered: "Bye."

Ellen then walked over to a part of her stage set up with a couch and TV, calling back to her first ever entrance, looking back at the applauding audience and then turning off the TV. As the stage doors closed, it read "Thank You!" with her name signed.

