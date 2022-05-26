The Ellen Show ends after nearly two decades on-air: celebrities pay tribute An unforgettable run

After nearly twenty years on the air, thousands of both emotional and hilarious conversations, and countless unforgettable moments, Ellen DeGeneres is getting ready to face life after The Ellen Show.

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The iconic talk show is ending today, 26 May, with a star-studded episode that is sure to be Ellen's most emotional yet.

The comedian kicked off her program on 8 September, 2003, and amassed a whopping 3,290 episodes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ellen helps Jennifer Aniston get ready

MORE: The Kardashians come together for touching farewell to Ellen DeGeneres

The series lended itself to having not only already famous stars, but making people famous as well, such as Sophia Grace and Rosie, cousins famous for their rendition of Nicki Minaj's Super Bass, and the hilarious Gladys from Austin, who would frequently call Ellen to deliver hilarious remarks and strong opinions about the show.

The final season will end with a true full circle moment, with its very first guest, none other than Jennifer Aniston, coming on to be her final guest as well.

The host opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the latest months gearing up for the end, admitting that for a while she was "crying everyday," but as the finale has neared, she's come to terms with it.

Ellen's very first episode with Jennifer

Though its final season has been filled with joy and excitement, each celebrity guest that stopped by to visit faced the emotional realization that it would be their last time on the show, and many took to Instagram to pay tribute to the epic host.

MORE: Luke Bryan marks Ellen DeGeneres' departure from television with emotional post

MORE: Ellen DeGeneres' home cost 3x Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's

Fellow comedian Amy Schumer attributed much of her fame to Ellen giving her a chance, writing: "Ellen was the first person to have me do standup on their talk show. Without her encouragement and support I wouldn't be where I am."

Jennifer went on to be one of the celebrity guests with most appearances on the show

The Kardashian family also penned a sweet tribute, with Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner coming together for a heartfelt farewell to the daytime host, featuring a compilation of some of their moments on the air. "I'm so excited for this new chapter and this new journey in your life," Kim said. "You did it, you changed TV forever."

The final episode airs 26 May on CBS at 3pm EST, and will also feature Billie Eilish, and P!nk, who wrote the show's theme song.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.