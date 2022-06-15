Outlander actor Sam Heughan wows fans with muscly post-workout photo – see reaction The star has obviously been working out!

Outlander actor Sam Heughan sent fans into a frenzy with a post-exercise photo on Wednesday.

In the snap, the star is sitting at the side of a boxing ring, looking distinctly bedraggled in shorts and a vest as he stares moodily into the camera. The picture was to announce his new role in Channel 4's Suspect, but fans were preoccupied by his fit physique.

WATCH: Sam Heughan stars in new Channel 4 drama Suspect

One wrote: "You're in such great shape. I'm jealous I need to work out more," while another said: "Oh boy, my heart skipped a few beats."

Pro-athlete Tommy Brady showed his appreciation too, writing: "Decent."

This isn't the first time Sam has sparked a fan reaction with a workout photo. Back in April, the actor showed off his yoga skills on Instagram, with fans rushing to praise his tree pose.

Sam Heughan looked muscly in his latest photo

One wrote: "Perfect tree pose," while another commented: "Looking great!"

The Scottish thespian is known for being ultra-fit; as well as practicing yoga, he's recently shared photos of himself hiking in the lowlands of Scotland as he trains to walk up Ben Nevis.

Sam has also shared shots of himself looking sweaty in the gym, surrounded by weights – and given all the horse riding he does in Outlander, it's no surprise the actor needs to be at the top of his game fitness-wise.

As for whether Sam will be put through his fitness paces in his new role, we'll find out when the show makes its debut on Sunday 19 June at 9pm

While little is known about Sam's character, the trailer tells us that he is switching up his accent for the role and is playing an Englishman. His character, Ryan, can be heard saying: "Don't go sticking your nose into things that are best left well alone."

